Man found dead in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

The Associated Press

January 3, 2022, 8:27 PM

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (AP) — The body of a 75-year-old man was found after he apparently fell from a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park late Sunday night on Hawaii’s Big Island, authorities said.

The National Park Service says family members reported the Hilo man missing from in the park early Monday.

Rangers and firefighters searched for him in the dark and then found his body 100 feet (30.48 meters) below the crater rim of a viewing area of Kilauea volcano.

A helicopter was needed to help retrieve his body. The park service says an investigation is underway.

People have been visiting the park at night to get a glimpse of a glowing lava lake from an eruption of the volcano.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

