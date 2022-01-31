CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » National News » Louisiana man convicted of…

Louisiana man convicted of biting sheriff’s deputy

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 7:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONVENT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been convicted of battery on a police officer for biting a sheriff’s deputy who tried to arrest him in May 2020.

Justin Stout, 40, of Paulina could get up to five years in prison at his sentencing Feb. 24, prosecutors told news agencies.

Prosecutors said Stout fought with St. James Parish sheriff’s deputies who were called to deal with a dispute in a child custody case, and that the deputy who was bitten required medical treatment. A stun gun subdued Stout, according to prosecutors.

A parish jury convicted him last week before Judge Tess Stromberg.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring in support of infrastructure law

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

Top former DoD cyber official reaches settlement in bid to clear her name

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up