CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Home » National News » Last of new class…

Last of new class of Navy warships departs shipyard

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 4:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATH, Maine (AP) — The last of a new class of warships departed a Maine shipyard Wednesday.

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson was constructed at Bath Iron Works and is the last in a class of three ships the U.S. Navy has described as the largest and most technologically sophisticated destroyers in its history.

The ship previously left for sea trials in late August. That was the first time it made it to the Atlantic Ocean.

The ship left for the trials 113 years to the day after Johnson was born. It was christened in 2019.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up