Judge chastises former AG candidate in prison death suit

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Democratic candidate for attorney general has been chastised by a federal judge for falling short of “serious lawyering” in a lawsuit involving the death of a Delaware prison inmate.

Chris Johnson filed the lawsuit in 2020 on behalf of the mother of Tiffany Reeves.

The lawsuit alleges that prison officials and medical contractors failed to provide proper medical care for Reeves, a longtime heroin addict.

The judge on Friday dismissed three current and former Department of Correction officials as defendants because Johnson had failed to properly serve them with notification of the lawsuit.

Johnson also was required to serve notice to the attorney general’s office because the DOC defendants were officers of the state but failed to do so.

