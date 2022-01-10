CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metrobus changes schedule | End of DC utility moratorium | Va. vaccination coordinator steps down | Latest DC-area cases
Investigators: 2 hurt in Delaware house fire

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 9:13 AM

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Del. — Fire investigators in Delaware say two people were seriously injured in a house fire that started when a person used oxygen while smoking. WDEL-FM reports that the Office of the State Fire Marshal says the fire started in a sitting room on the second floor of a home in Brandywine Hundred on Saturday afternoon. The people in the home got out before firefighters arrived, but officials say two occupants, a 65-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, were in serious condition at a hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation. A third person refused medical treatment and a firefighter was treated on the scene. Officials say the fire caused $200,000 in damage to the house.

