Former Ohio congressman, newspaper chief Clarence Brown dies

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — Clarence “Bud” Brown Jr., a former congressman from Ohio and retired chairman of the now-defunct Brown Publishing Co., has died, according to a funeral home in his hometown. He was 94.

Brown, of Urbana, died at his home Wednesday. Visitation will be Tuesday and services the following day, according to Vernon Funeral Home.

The Republican was elected in 1965 to complete the congressional term of his father, U.S. Rep. Clarence J. Brown, who died that year. The younger Brown served in the position until 1983.

In 1982, Brown lost the race for governor of Ohio to Democrat Richard Celeste by more than 600,000 votes.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who followed Brown in representing Ohio’s seventh congressional district, said Brown was a leading Republican voice in Congress on energy and economic policy.

“Having succeeded his dad in office after he had served 27 years in Congress, both Bud and his father were dedicated public servants, working tirelessly to help people in Ohio and the nation,” DeWine said.

Brown had worked as a journalist for the family-owned Brown Publishing Co. starting in 1949. He was named company president in 1965 and chairman of the board in 1976.

Brown continued as a board member but retired as chairman in 2002, when he was succeeded by his son, actor Clancy Brown, who has appeared films including “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Highlander.” His other son, Roy Brown, became president and chief executive officer of the company in 2000.

Brown Publishing, based in the Cincinnati suburb of Blue Ash, was founded in 1920 and included 18 daily newspapers. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2010 and its assets were sold that year.

Brown was born in Columbus on June 18, 1927.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and also served as the U.S. deputy secretary of commerce from 1983 until 1988. He became acting secretary in 1987 after the death of Secretary Malcolm Baldridge. He also was president of the U.S. Capitol Historical Society from 1992 to 1999.

Brown is survived by his wife, Joyce Brown, and their two sons, and a daughter, Catherine. Another daughter, Beth, died in 1964 at age 7.

