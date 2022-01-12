Ex-official convicted of misconduct loses acquittal bid

A judge has rejected a post-trial motion for acquittal filed by a former council president in Delaware’s largest city who was convicted of official misconduct.

Former Wilmington council president Theopalis Gregory was found guilty of the charge in November after being accused of using his government position to secure a city grant for himself and a nonprofit he founded. He was acquitted on a second charge of official misconduct and a related charged of profiteering.

Gregory is still awaiting sentencing and recently filed a motion for judgment of acquittal.

He argued that using his position as council president to earmark the grant money for himself and the nonprofit did not amount to an “official function.”

