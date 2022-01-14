CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | CDC encourages higher-quality masks | Latest DC-area cases
Evacuations, order to close windows near chemical plant fire

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 10:31 PM

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant’s chemical storage area, authorities said.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told Northjersey.com that popping and small explosions within the fire at Qualco Inc. indicated it was getting closer to the chemicals, as residents were being evacuated from surrounding areas and told to keep their windows closed in at least one nearby municipality.

“This is a chemical fire. You will see the color in the sky,” Lora told the news outlet.

Lora said firefighters were still assessing the situation. There were no initial reports of loss of life, he said.

Qualco produces chemicals used to treat pools and spas, according to its website.

