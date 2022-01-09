CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Dozens injured in large Bronx apartment building fire

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 2:46 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of people suffered life-threatening injuries in a large apartment fire in the Bronx on Sunday, in what New York City’s fire commissioner said was one of the worst blazes in the city in recent memory.

According to the FDNY, approximately 200 firefighters responded to the scene Sunday at the Twin Park apartments, a 19-story building on East 181st Street. Photos posted online showed a rescue ladder extended up to an eighth-floor window.

Thirty-two people were transported to five hospitals, with the majority of the victims suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Firefighters “found victims on every floor and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest,” he said. “That is unprecedented in our city. We expect there to be numerous fatalities.”

Nigro compared the severity of the fire to the Happy Land social club fire, which killed 87 people in 1990 when man set fire to the building after getting into an argument with his former girlfriend and being thrown out of the club.

According to Nigro, Sunday’s fire originated in a duplex apartment spanning the second and third floors. Firefighters found the door to the apartment open, he said, which apparently allowed the fire to accelerate and spread smoke upward quickly.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious in origin but the cause is under investigation.

Sunday’s fire comes just days after a house fire in Philadelphia left 12 people — including eight children — dead.

