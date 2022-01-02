CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Deputies kill Florida man who shot father, fired at deputies

The Associated Press

January 2, 2022, 3:43 PM

PINE HILLS, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida killed a man who shot his father then began firing at the deputies after a family dispute Sunday, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies arrived at a home in Pine Hills around noon after the suspect’s mother called 911 in response to an argument at their home.

Mina said deputies saw the man shoot his dad in the arm and then pistol whip him. He said the man then began shooting at the deputies, who returned fire and fatally shot the man. No deputies were injured.

The father is expected to survive. Authorities did not immediately identify those involved in the shooting.

