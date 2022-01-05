Delaware police: Girl, 12, hurt in chicken house collapse

Delaware State Police say a 12-year-old girl was injured in a chicken house collapse likely caused by snow on the roof.

ELLENDALE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a 12-year-old girl was injured in a chicken house collapse likely caused by snow on the roof.

It happened Tuesday afternoon as two adults and four children were working in chicken houses in Ellendale, where the Delaware Environmental Observing System reports about 14.5 inches of snow fell earlier this week.

A 17-year-old boy noticed the food and water lines sagging, and began warning everyone to get out when police say the roof collapsed.

Everyone inside got out without injury except two girls, aged 11 and 12.

The 11-year-old girl wasn’t trapped in the fallen debris, but was also taken to a nearby hospital, where police said she was discharged after she was medically cleared.

