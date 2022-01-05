ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » National News » Delaware police: Girl, 12,…

Delaware police: Girl, 12, hurt in chicken house collapse

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 12:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ELLENDALE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a 12-year-old girl was injured in a chicken house collapse likely caused by snow on the roof.

It happened Tuesday afternoon as two adults and four children were working in chicken houses in Ellendale, where the Delaware Environmental Observing System reports about 14.5 inches of snow fell earlier this week.

A 17-year-old boy noticed the food and water lines sagging, and began warning everyone to get out when police say the roof collapsed.

Everyone inside got out without injury except two girls, aged 11 and 12.

The 11-year-old girl wasn’t trapped in the fallen debris, but was also taken to a nearby hospital, where police said she was discharged after she was medically cleared.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

DoD CDO sees leadership shakeup as agency ‘doubling down’ on data goals

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up