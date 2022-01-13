CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Delaware lawmakers ask court for opinion on removing public officials

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 6:44 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Lawmakers have approved a resolution asking for guidance from Delaware’s Supreme Court as they decide how to respond to public corruption charges against the state auditor.

The resolution was approved Thursday by a voice vote in the House after party-line passage in the Democrat-led Senate in November.

It asks the justices for an advisory opinion on how to interpret a never-used provision in the state constitution regarding the removal of officials from public office.

The provision states that the governor may “for any reasonable cause” remove any officer, other than the lieutenant governor or legislator, if two-thirds of the members of both the House and Senate ask him to do so.

