CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools keep mask requirement | Montgomery Co. may extend mask mandate | Boosters needed against omicron | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » National News » Delaware fire officials: 1…

Delaware fire officials: 1 found dead in burning townhouse

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 12:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Delaware fire investigators say a person was found dead inside a burning townhouse in Newark. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office says firefighters were called to a home on Council Circle on Wednesday night and found flames shooting from a middle-of-the-row townhouse. Officials say one person was found dead inside. No other injuries were reported. Officials say damage from the blaze is estimated at $200,000. State fire investigators are investigating the fire’s origin and cause. The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and determine a cause of death.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up