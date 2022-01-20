Delaware fire officials: 1 found dead in burning townhouse

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Delaware fire investigators say a person was found dead inside a burning townhouse in Newark. The…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Delaware fire investigators say a person was found dead inside a burning townhouse in Newark. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office says firefighters were called to a home on Council Circle on Wednesday night and found flames shooting from a middle-of-the-row townhouse. Officials say one person was found dead inside. No other injuries were reported. Officials say damage from the blaze is estimated at $200,000. State fire investigators are investigating the fire’s origin and cause. The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and determine a cause of death.

