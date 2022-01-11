Delaware AG sues town over fetal remains ordinance

Delaware’s Democratic attorney general has filed a lawsuit challenging a small town’s passage of an ordinance mandating burial or cremation of fetal remains.

The Seaford town council passed the ordinance last month regarding the disposal of fetal remains following any abortion performed within the city limits.

The move came after Planned Parenthood opened a facility in Seaford in September, its first clinic in southern Delaware since a Rehoboth Beach location closed in 2011.

State officials filed a complaint Tuesday asking a judge to declare the ordinance invalid under state law and issue a permanent injunction prohibiting it from being enforced.

