CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Home » National News » Delaware AG sues town…

Delaware AG sues town over fetal remains ordinance

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 5:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Democratic attorney general has filed a lawsuit challenging a small town’s passage of an ordinance mandating burial or cremation of fetal remains.

The Seaford town council passed the ordinance last month regarding the disposal of fetal remains following any abortion performed within the city limits.

The move came after Planned Parenthood opened a facility in Seaford in September, its first clinic in southern Delaware since a Rehoboth Beach location closed in 2011.

State officials filed a complaint Tuesday asking a judge to declare the ordinance invalid under state law and issue a permanent injunction prohibiting it from being enforced.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

New USPS board chairman supports DeJoy, 'self-sustaining' operating model

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up