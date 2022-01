MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Coast Guard says 4 more bodies found during search for 38 migrants lost at sea…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Coast Guard says 4 more bodies found during search for 38 migrants lost at sea between Florida and the Bahamas; 5 total.

