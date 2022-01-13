CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » National News » Caller at helicopter crash…

Caller at helicopter crash site told 911 pilot wasn’t alert

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 3:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A man at the scene of a medical helicopter crash outside Philadelphia this week told a dispatcher he was most concerned about the infant girl who survived, but that the pilot was the only passenger not alert after the wreck, according to a 911 call excerpt released Thursday.

The unidentified caller described the pilot as a middle-aged man in the transcript released by Delaware County officials.

“He is breathing, he is talking,” he told the dispatcher. “My main concern right now is the 2-month-old child, I need an ambulance here right away.”

The dispatcher said help was already on the way.

The pilot somehow crash-landed the helicopter without loss of life next to a church in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia.

Brian Rayner, senior safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, told reporters Wednesday he was grateful that the occupants were relatively unhurt in the 1 p.m. Tuesday crash.

The pilot’s injuries were most severe, but the other two adults and the girl were “miraculously unhurt,” he said.

A message was left Thursday afternoon for Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania, seeking an update on the child’s condition.

The Eurocopter EC135 medical helicopter was owned by Denver-based Air Methods, an air medical emergency transport service. The company said the aircraft it was part of the LifeNet program based in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up