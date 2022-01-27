CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Bullets strike congresswoman’s parked car; she wasn’t in it

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 3:10 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri said Thursday that her parked car was struck by gunfire last weekend.

Bush’s office confirmed Thursday that her parked car was struck by bullets Saturday morning. She was not in the car and no one was hurt, Bush’s spokesman, Jack Besser, said in an email. He declined to say specifically where the car was parked but said it was in the St. Louis area.

Besser said there was no indication that Bush was targeted.

“Like far too many of us in St. Louis, experiencing gun violence is all too familiar,” Bush said in a statement. “Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul.”

Bush is a longtime racial injustice activist who upset longtime Democratic incumbent Lacy Clay in 2020, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress in Missouri.

