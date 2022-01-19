Assisted suicide bill narrowly clears Delaware House panel

A bill allowing doctor-assisted suicide in Delaware has cleared a Democrat-led House committee, paving the way for possible consideration by the full House.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill allowing doctor-assisted suicide in Delaware has cleared a Democrat-led House committee, paving the way for possible consideration by the full House.

Committee members voted 8-7 Wednesday to release the measure. A lone Democrat joined all Republicans in voting against it.

The bill is the latest iteration of legislation that has been repeatedly introduced since 2015 but which has never received a floor vote.

Opponents argue that the bill conflicts with the professional and ethical obligations of doctors, devalues human life, and will make suicide more prevalent.

Supporters argue that terminally ill people should be allowed to enlist the help of medical professionals in ending their pain and suffering

