AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 3:42 AM

JAN. 1 – 7, 2022

From Orthodox Christians celebration of Christmas Mass, to New Year’s fireworks lighting up the skies globally, to U.S. President Joe Biden’s plea for democracy on the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by supporters to then-President Donald Trump, in Washington, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

