AP Top U.S. News at 11:17 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Coast along Virginia and the Carolinas gets snow, ice Wildfire along California’s Big Sur forces evacuations Ex-athlete vows to maintain…

Coast along Virginia and the Carolinas gets snow, ice Wildfire along California’s Big Sur forces evacuations Ex-athlete vows to maintain U. of Michigan sex abuse protest Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help ‘chaotic city’ Jewish leaders, backers defiant a week after hostage siege Video shows struggle that preceded restrained teen’s death ‘Whoa, that’s not right’: Georgia towns lead census appeals Maryland school shooting: Teen faces attempted murder charge All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash Omicron surge is undermining care for other health problems Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.