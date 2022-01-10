AP Top U.S. News at 2:02 a.m. EST

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 12:00 AM

Grave injuries remain following NYC fire that killed 19

Watershed moment in NYC: New law allows noncitizens to vote

Social workers’ field safety remains concern after killing

Newly affirmed, tribe looks at casino plans with fresh eyes

Chicago fight with teachers union stretches into 2nd week

Hate crimes trial in Arbery killing will put racism up front

Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will seek reelection

Chinese immigrant attacked in NYC dies months later

Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

