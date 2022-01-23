CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
AP Top U.S. News at 11:59 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 12:00 AM

Youth’s overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools

Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial

Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Wildfire along California’s Big Sur forces evacuations

Oxford High School reopening nearly 2 months after shooting

New conservative target: Race as factor in COVID treatment

Average US gas price rises a penny, to $3.40 per gallon

Coast along Virginia and the Carolinas gets snow, ice

Ex-athlete vows to maintain U. of Michigan sex abuse protest

Mugler, French fashion icon known for sculpted designs, dies

