AP Top U.S. News at 11:59 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Youth’s overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial Cruise…

Youth’s overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure Wildfire along California’s Big Sur forces evacuations Oxford High School reopening nearly 2 months after shooting New conservative target: Race as factor in COVID treatment Average US gas price rises a penny, to $3.40 per gallon Coast along Virginia and the Carolinas gets snow, ice Ex-athlete vows to maintain U. of Michigan sex abuse protest Mugler, French fashion icon known for sculpted designs, dies Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.