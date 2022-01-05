CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS parents pick up students' COVID tests | Va. Health: Avoid unnecessary travel | Caps players return from virus protocol | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 12:00 AM

‘We were trapped’: Trauma of Jan. 6 lingers for lawmakers

Recalling Jan. 6: A national day of infamy, half remembered

Virginia officials defend response to snowy gridlock on I-95

Chicago cancels classes after union backs remote learning

Colorado fire evacuation aided by daylight, access to roads

Governor to pardon Plessy, of ‘separate but equal’ ruling

‘Substitute camera’ sketches Ghislaine Maxwell trial beats

COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron

Georgia governor aims to loosen rules for carrying handguns

‘We have to be there’: AP photographer recalls Capitol siege

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

