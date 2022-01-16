AP Top U.S. News at 11:30 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm Ethiopian diaspora torn by ethnic tensions in Tigray war At many churches, pandemic hits collection plates, budgets Celebrated Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102 Texas rabbi: Captor grew “belligerent” late in standoff University of Michigan removes Schlissel as school president COVID deaths and cases are rising again at US nursing homes Bronx fire victims’ funeral draws huge outpouring of grief MLK III: History to remember Sinema unkindly over filibuster Governors turn to budgets to guard against climate change Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.