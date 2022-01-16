CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:30 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Ethiopian diaspora torn by ethnic tensions in Tigray war

At many churches, pandemic hits collection plates, budgets

Celebrated Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

Texas rabbi: Captor grew “belligerent” late in standoff

University of Michigan removes Schlissel as school president

COVID deaths and cases are rising again at US nursing homes

Bronx fire victims’ funeral draws huge outpouring of grief

MLK III: History to remember Sinema unkindly over filibuster

Governors turn to budgets to guard against climate change

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up