AP Top U.S. News at 9:52 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 12:00 AM

White House: Texas hostage-taker had raised no red flags

Felony charges are 1st in a fatal crash involving Autopilot

LA mayor nominates 1st woman as city’s fire department chief

Majority of US states pursue nuclear power for emission cuts

Do Minnesota cases show it’s getting easier to convict cops?

US faces wave of omicron deaths in coming weeks, models say

White House soft-launches COVID-19 test request website

Prosecutor: No charges in Black Kansas teen’s custody death

White House moves to guard data after Trump census pressure

Body cam footage released in 2018 California bar massacre

