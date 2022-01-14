AP Top U.S. News at 7:22 p.m. EST

Shkreli ordered to return $64M, is barred from drug industry
Prosecutors recommend dropping charges against MIT professor
Garbage and recyclables pile up as omicron takes its toll
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
In vaccination battles, pro athletes become proxy players
Officials: US fugitive faked death, found in UK with COVID
Tightened federal water protections won’t slow some projects
New Texas voting law snags US citizens, mail ballot requests
Ohio Supreme Court rejects GOP-drawn congressional map
Bond revoked for businessman accused of killing employee
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.