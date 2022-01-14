CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Is It Normal? podcast | Smithsonian gets new schedule | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
AP Top U.S. News at 7:22 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 12:00 AM

Shkreli ordered to return $64M, is barred from drug industry

Prosecutors recommend dropping charges against MIT professor

Garbage and recyclables pile up as omicron takes its toll

No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims

In vaccination battles, pro athletes become proxy players

Officials: US fugitive faked death, found in UK with COVID

Tightened federal water protections won’t slow some projects

New Texas voting law snags US citizens, mail ballot requests

Ohio Supreme Court rejects GOP-drawn congressional map

Bond revoked for businessman accused of killing employee

