AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 12:00 AM

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Jill Biden: I didn’t expect ‘healing role’ as first lady

Ethiopian diaspora torn by ethnic tensions in Tigray war

At many churches, pandemic hits collection plates, budgets

Celebrated Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

Texas rabbi: Captor grew “belligerent” late in standoff

University of Michigan removes Schlissel as school president

COVID deaths and cases are rising again at US nursing homes

Bronx fire victims’ funeral draws huge outpouring of grief

MLK III: History to remember Sinema unkindly over filibuster

National News

