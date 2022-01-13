CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 12:00 AM

Judge to decide if Wisconsin parade suspect will stand trial

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison

Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B

Hospital: Poor health only criteria for pig heart transplant

Probe finds ‘unintentional mistakes’ in Petito police stop

Wisconsin Gov. Evers’ reelection pitch: democracy is at risk

Ohio takes big step by sending body cams to all its prisons

NYC mayor considering virtual learning plan for schools

DA criticized for handling of police shooting of 8-year-old

COVID-19 pill rollout stymied by shortages as omicron rages

National News

