CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:25 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COVID-19 vaccine booster drive is faltering in the US

Judge temporarily restores New York’s mask mandate

GOP map ties ‘woke’ Kansas enclave to Trump-loving areas

Witness at officers’ trial says he believed Floyd would die

US court upholds conviction of Mexican drug lord El Chapo

Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk

California redwood forest returned to Native American tribes

Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing

Avenatti now representing himself in case vs. Stormy Daniels

San Francisco reports big increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DISA makes $7M award to start proving out DoD zero trust strategy

Federal attorneys group urges DoJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up