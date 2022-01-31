CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 12:00 AM

Officials: Bridge not bad enough to close after inspection

Medical examiner on stand at officers’ trial in Floyd death

Cosby asks Supreme Court not to revive sexual assault case

Avenatti wavers on testifying in trial vs. Stormy Daniels

Deputy seeking suspect mistakenly shoots off-duty officer

Detectives suspended amid probes of 2 Black women’s deaths

Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes

California governor criticized again for not wearing a mask

Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery

Longest lightning bolt record: 477 miles over 3 states

