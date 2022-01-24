CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
AP Top U.S. News at 11:25 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 12:00 AM

Hope seen once the omicron wave increases global immunity

New space telescope reaches final stop million miles out

Justices to hear challenge to race in college admissions

Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed

EXPLAINER: Who are 3 officers on trial in Floyd’s killing?

FDA halts use of antibody drugs that don’t work vs. omicron

Judges approve special grand jury in Georgia election probe

Extra cash for low-income mothers may influence baby brains

Youngkin faces new lawsuit as Virginia mask order kicks in

Sheldon Silver, NY power broker sent to prison, dead at 77

