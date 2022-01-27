CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
AP Top U.S. News at 11:25 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 12:00 AM

Coast Guard suspends search for migrants off Florida

Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way

Russian roar on Ukraine rings hollow to Latin America allies

Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing had duty to intervene

Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers

Authorities: Officers shoot, kill man walking on interstate

Police: Suspect in custody after wounding 3 Houston officers

14.5M get health care under Obama law, with help from Biden

Florida GOP aims to curtail school lessons on sex, gender

Will virus be ‘over’? Most Americans think not: AP-NORC poll

