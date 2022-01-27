AP Top U.S. News at 11:25 p.m. EST

Coast Guard suspends search for migrants off Florida
Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way
Russian roar on Ukraine rings hollow to Latin America allies
Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing had duty to intervene
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
Authorities: Officers shoot, kill man walking on interstate
Police: Suspect in custody after wounding 3 Houston officers
14.5M get health care under Obama law, with help from Biden
Florida GOP aims to curtail school lessons on sex, gender
Will virus be ‘over’? Most Americans think not: AP-NORC poll
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.