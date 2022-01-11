AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EST

How fleeting choices, circumstances doomed 17 in Bronx fire
A glance, then grim truth for brother of Bronx fire victim
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
Year later, Flint water criminal cases move slowly in court
FACT FOCUS: Federal agents didn’t orchestrate Jan. 6
Christmas tree behind fire that killed 12, officials confirm
Brrr! Some schools close as extreme cold grips US Northeast
Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: ‘What a moron’
Judge in federal trial in Floyd death urges quick proceeding
Pig heart recipient continues to recover from transplant
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.