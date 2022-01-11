CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces free masks | DC to require pre-K students to test weekly | Biden to double free tests | Pill rollout stymied | Latest DC-area cases
AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022

How fleeting choices, circumstances doomed 17 in Bronx fire

A glance, then grim truth for brother of Bronx fire victim

Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain

Year later, Flint water criminal cases move slowly in court

FACT FOCUS: Federal agents didn’t orchestrate Jan. 6

Christmas tree behind fire that killed 12, officials confirm

Brrr! Some schools close as extreme cold grips US Northeast

Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: ‘What a moron’

Judge in federal trial in Floyd death urges quick proceeding

Pig heart recipient continues to recover from transplant

