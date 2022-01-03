CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:25 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 3, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Snow storms and pandemic ground flights, delay holiday’s end

2 missing in huge Colorado fire as investigation continues

Jake’s mice: Searching for answers to the puzzle of autism

Police struggle to deter rising catalytic converter thefts

Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires

Last parent of a child killed in 1963 church bombing dies

Judge blocks COVID vaccine mandate for Head Start program

Judge: Prince Andrew can’t halt lawsuit with domicile claim

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up