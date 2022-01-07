ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:19 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M

US hiring may have rebounded last month before omicron surge

How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?

Families despair over post-holiday return to remote learning

Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences

Teen, parents returning to court in Michigan school shooting

Official: California COVID surge could ease next month

Court date for Cuomo after DA asks judge to dismiss charge

Chicago nixes school for 3rd day as virus, union debate rage

Missouri man to be sentenced for killing wife he buried

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up