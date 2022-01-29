AP Top U.S. News at 11:25 p.m. EST

Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding When Boston’s been buried: History’s biggest snowstorms Feds: Kansas woman led…

Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding

When Boston’s been buried: History’s biggest snowstorms

Feds: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion

Carbon monoxide poisoning at hotel; 7 in critical condition

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

Russian roar on Ukraine rings hollow to Latin America allies

Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine

At fraud trial, Avenatti asks Stormy Daniels about ghosts

Historic city churches find new life as neighborhood centers

Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall’s delta wave

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.