AP Top U.S. News at 11:25 p.m. EST

Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
When Boston’s been buried: History’s biggest snowstorms
Feds: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion
Carbon monoxide poisoning at hotel; 7 in critical condition
What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?
Russian roar on Ukraine rings hollow to Latin America allies
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
At fraud trial, Avenatti asks Stormy Daniels about ghosts
Historic city churches find new life as neighborhood centers
Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall’s delta wave
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.