CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:00 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hate crimes trial in Arbery killing will put racism up front

Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services

Chinese immigrant attacked in NYC dies months later

Police search for Harmony Montgomery at her last home

Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada

Space telescope’s ‘golden eye’ opens, last major hurdle

Watershed moment in NYC: New law allows noncitizens to vote

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Man charged with buying gun for Rittenhouse takes plea deal

Bolton’s fumble return sparks Chiefs’ 28-24 win over Broncos

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up