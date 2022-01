MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — AP source: Minnesota Vikings fire general manager Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer after missing playoffs last two…

Listen now to WTOP News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — AP source: Minnesota Vikings fire general manager Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer after missing playoffs last two years.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.