AP source: Chicago Bears hire Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 11:52 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — AP source: Chicago Bears hire Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach.

