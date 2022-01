ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany prosecutor says he will drop groping charge against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany prosecutor says he will drop groping charge against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying he can’t prove case.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.