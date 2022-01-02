CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Md. extends tax deadline | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Home » National News » 2 Marines dead, 17…

2 Marines dead, 17 hurt in truck rollover near Camp Lejeune

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 8:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — Two U.S. Marines were killed and 17 others were injured when the truck they were riding in overturned Wednesday and ejected them near their base in North Carolina, authorities said.

N.C. State Highway Patrol Lt. Devin Rich told a news conference that the 7-ton (6.3-metric tonne) truck was making a right turn onto a highway about 1 p.m. when it lost control and overturned. Rich said indications were that the truck was traveling “a little too fast” for the turn.

The highway patrol said in a statement Wednesday evening that the truck overturned into the median on U.S. 17. A second military vehicle traveling behind the truck was unable to stop in time and struck one of the ejected passengers, it added.

It wasn’t clear if the person who was hit by the second truck was one of the two killed on the route about 8 miles (12 kilometers) from Camp Lejeune.

All of the Marines were active duty service members with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force based at Camp Lejeune. The group identified the overturned vehicle in a separate news release as a medium tactical vehicle replacement, used primarily for troop and equipment transportation.

Besides the two killed, 15 Marines were taken to the base hospital and two were flown by helicopter to a Wilmington hospital where they were in critical condition, according to a news release from the Marines.

The names of the deceased were being withheld until 24 hours after the notification of next of kin, and the names of the injured were being withheld in accordance with privacy regulations, the news release said.

The patrol said one man has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and exceeding a safe speed.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

Biden says defense, intel agencies have to follow cyber EO requirements, too

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up