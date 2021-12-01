CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » US manufacturing activity grows…

US manufacturing activity grows in November

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 10:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a faster pace in November as companies try to keep up with demand amid ongoing supply shortages and delays.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Wednesday that its index of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 61.1 in November, just above September’s 60.8.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. The manufacturing sector has recorded 18 straight months of growth going back to spring of 2020 when the pandemic broke.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Why the new DHS cyber talent management system was nearly 7 years in the making

Pentagon chief says Guard who refuse vaccine cannot train

Agencies should delay toughest penalties for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

The Marine Corps has not granted any religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up