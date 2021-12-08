CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » UN secretary-general in isolation…

UN secretary-general in isolation after coronavirus contact

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 5:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is isolating after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that Guterres has shown no symptoms and tested negative for the virus Tuesday afternoon.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he has canceled all his engagements for today and is working from home until he is tested again tomorrow,” the spokesman said.

Among the events Guterres planned to skip was Wednesday night’s annual awards dinner of the United Nations Correspondents Association, where he had been scheduled to be the guest of honor.

On Thursday, Guterres was slated to address a U.N. Security Council meeting on the challenges posed by terrorism and climate change, led by President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger, the country that holds the council presidency this month.

Last week, Dujarric said Guterres recently received his third dose of coronavirus vaccine after hesitating for a long time about getting a booster when millions of people, especially in Africa and other developing regions, haven’t even received their first dose.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | World News

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

More time off at the end of 2021, but not necessarily leaving it on the table

CISA cyber incident reporting requirements trip on defense bill finish line

OMB tells agencies to cooperate with IGs overseeing COVID-19 spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up