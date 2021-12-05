CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » Tom Holland’s next dance:…

Tom Holland’s next dance: Playing Fred Astaire

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 8:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Tom Holland is trading in his Spidey suit for some tap shoes. The “Spider-Man” star told The Associated Press Sunday that he plans to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic.

“Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire,” Holland said at an event in London. “Yeah, I am.”

Producer Amy Pascal recently said she wanted Holland to play Astaire, but Holland had yet to comment on the possibility until now.

While Holland’s dance background hasn’t necessarily been highlighted in his superhero films, the 25-year-old did play the title role in “Billy Elliott: The Musical” from 2008 to 2010.

Holland said he still needs to read the Astaire script, which just came in a week ago.

“I haven’t read it yet. They haven’t given it to me,” Holland added. “Amy Pascal has the script. She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath and we had a lovely FaceTime.”

But before he steps into Astaire’s shoes, Holland has another Spider-Man movie to unspool on the world: “No Way Home,” which hits theaters on Dec. 17. Whether or not there’s more Peter Parker in his future remains to be seen.

“I love this character more than anything. This character has changed my life. I have a relationship with my fans that is so wonderful. I couldn’t ask for it to be any better,” Holland said.

“But I want to do what’s best for the character. If it’s time for me to step down and the next person to step up, I’ll do so proudly. You know, I’d love to see a more diverse Spider-Man universe, which would be really exciting. If I could be a part of that — if I could be the Iron Man to the next young Spider-Man or Spider-Woman, that would be great. But at the moment, all I have to think about is the character and what’s best for Peter Parker,” he said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up