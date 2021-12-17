Texas school bus crash kills aide, hurts driver, 3 students

A school bus crashed on a rural southeast Texas road Friday, killing an adult bus aide and injuring the driver…

A school bus crashed on a rural southeast Texas road Friday, killing an adult bus aide and injuring the driver and three students, one seriously.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the Hempstead school district bus with four students and two adults aboard crashed at 12:10 p.m. Friday. Sgt. Erik Burse said the bus rolled over on Farm-to-Market Road 1887, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Hempstead or about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Houston. It was not immediately clear what caused the rollover, Burse said.

A high school girl was airlifted to a Houston hospital in serious condition, while two students went by ambulance to a hospital in Katy, 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of the crash site, Burse said. One student was not injured.

