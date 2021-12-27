CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » National News » Suspected carjacker charged in…

Suspected carjacker charged in killing of good Samaritan

The Associated Press

December 27, 2021, 7:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors on Monday filed a murder charge against a man suspected of killing a good Samaritan who tried to detain him after an attempted carjacking and burglary near Los Angeles last week.

Joey Casias was among several residents of Covina who confronted a man who police said broke into a parked BMW and then tried to carjack another vehicle on Dec. 21.

When the carjacker tried to attack another man, Casias tried to stop him and was shot and killed, investigators said.

Police arrested Trevor Howard Thompson, 34, after an hourslong standoff.

In addition to murder, Thompson faces charges including attempted murder, assault, burglary and attempted carjacking, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

It wasn’t known Monday if Thompson has an attorney.

“This is an especially heartbreaking incident since Mr. Casias was simply acting as a good Samaritan,” District Attorney George Gascón said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up