HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Home » National News » Suspect in rapper's slaying…

Suspect in rapper’s slaying arrested at Atlanta airport

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 2:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — A man suspected in the shooting death of a rising Texas rap artist on an Atlanta area interstate was arrested as he was exiting a plane at Atlanta’s airport, a Georgia sheriff’s office said.

James Edward Thomas was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on suspicion of malice murder and aggravated assault in the March slaying of rapper Corey Detiege, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

He was booked into jail Saturday, according to jail records, which list his age at the time of booking as 34. He was being held without bond. The jail records do not list an attorney for him.

Detiege, who performed under the stage name Chucky Trill, died after the predawn shooting March 5 on Interstate 85, police in suburban Gwinnett County have said previously. Detiege, 33, was from Sugar Land, Texas.

Police at the time did not provide a motive for the slaying.

Chucky Trill released his album “Music for the Soul” in 2018 and had more music in the works, the Houston Chronicle has reported.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said it apprehended Thomas with help from the U.S. Marshals Service and Atlanta police.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up