Sheriff: FedEx driver dumped boxes in woods at least 6 times

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 8:44 AM

HAYDEN, Ala. (AP) — A FedEx Ground driver dumped packages into a ravine in the woods at least six times, an Alabama sheriff said as the company and investigators continue to sort through the mess.

In an update on the case, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Tuesday that there are about 450 victims after hundreds of packages were discovered dumped last month.

“This will not be an easy or fast case to close,” Moon said. “Again I am asking for patience from our citizens as our investigators work through this case.”

The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, has been identified and questioned, Moon said.

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx said in a statement that the person involved was no longer providing service for FedEx Ground and added it was cooperating with law enforcement on its investigation.

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care,″ FedEx said, adding that it would deliver recovered packages wherever possible and seek resolution for any damaged shipments.

The ravine is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Birmingham. The discovery was made on private property near the small town of Hayden in Blount County, Moon said.

Following the discovery, deputies guarded the site, and FedEx sent multiple trucks and drivers from across the South to take away the packages, according to the sheriff.

