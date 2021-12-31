CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » National News » Sheriff: At least 500…

Sheriff: At least 500 homes likely destroyed, no known deaths in wind-fueled wildfire outside Denver

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 12:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — Sheriff: At least 500 homes likely destroyed, no known deaths in wind-fueled wildfire outside Denver.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up