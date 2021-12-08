CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Rocky Mountain National Park ranger, driver hurt in shootout

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — A shootout during a traffic stop at Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park wounded a ranger and one of two suspects who were involved in an earlier pursuit with law enforcement.

Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson says the shooting happened after the ranger stopped a driver on the east side of the park Wednesday morning. The park ranger was shot but was wearing a ballistic vest and was not seriously injured.

One of the suspects also was shot and was taken to a nearby hospital. The other suspect, who was not injured, was taken into custody.

Authorities say the two were involved in a chase outside the park earlier in the morning, but they have not released any information about what led to the shooting. The FBI is leading the investigation.

The Fall River Entrance was closed on the east side of the park near the town of Estes Park as the investigation continued. No other details have been released.

Rocky Mountain National Park is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

